Ferrari (RACE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Ferrari to post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.08). Ferrari had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 43.39%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Ferrari to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:RACE opened at $237.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $176.71 and a 1-year high of $238.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.06.

A number of brokerages have commented on RACE. Oddo Securities began coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded Ferrari from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on Ferrari in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $256.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.73.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

