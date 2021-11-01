Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE) Trading Down 0.6%

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE) fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €56.85 ($66.88) and last traded at €57.00 ($67.06). 58,293 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €57.35 ($67.47).

Several research firms have issued reports on FIE. Warburg Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €74.50 ($87.65).

The business has a fifty day moving average of €60.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of €63.33.

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft engages in the investment in and operation of optical and hearing aid businesses. The company manufactures and sells visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses and accessories, and various merchandise, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

