Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) Shares Acquired by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) by 0.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,261,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the quarter. Fiesta Restaurant Group comprises approximately 0.5% of Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group were worth $16,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRGI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 32,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 311,910 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FRGI opened at $10.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.30 million, a PE ratio of 81.08 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.53. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. has a one year low of $8.54 and a one year high of $18.52.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $91.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.18 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 0.63%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

FRGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, operation, and franchising of fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pollo Tropical, Taco Cabana, and Other. The Pollo Tropical segment offers fire-grilled and crispy citrus marinated chicken and other freshly prepared tropical-inspired menu items.

