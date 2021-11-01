FIH Mobile Limited (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) Short Interest Update

FIH Mobile Limited (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 71.4% from the September 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

FXCNY stock opened at $3.10 on Monday. FIH Mobile has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $3.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.89.

Get FIH Mobile alerts:

About FIH Mobile

FIH Mobile Limited, an investment holding company, provides integrated manufacturing services for the handset industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asia, Europe, and America. The company designs, manufactures, distributes, and trades handsets and communication products, as well as offers repair services.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for FIH Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIH Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.