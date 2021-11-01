Financial Review: thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) versus Jardine Matheson (OTCMKTS:JMHLY)

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) and Jardine Matheson (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares thyssenkrupp and Jardine Matheson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets thyssenkrupp 34.16% -39.49% -11.28% Jardine Matheson N/A N/A N/A

This table compares thyssenkrupp and Jardine Matheson’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio thyssenkrupp $33.78 billion 0.19 $10.74 billion ($10.10) -1.02 Jardine Matheson $32.65 billion 1.29 -$394.00 million N/A N/A

thyssenkrupp has higher revenue and earnings than Jardine Matheson.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of thyssenkrupp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Jardine Matheson shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

thyssenkrupp has a beta of 2.17, suggesting that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jardine Matheson has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for thyssenkrupp and Jardine Matheson, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score thyssenkrupp 2 2 3 0 2.14 Jardine Matheson 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

thyssenkrupp beats Jardine Matheson on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

ThyssenKrupp AG is an international group of companies comprising largely independent industrial and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Marine Systems, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Corporate. The Components Technology segment offers components for the automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for the wind turbines. The Elevator Technology segment constructs and modernizes elevators, escalators, moving walks, stair and platform lifts, and passenger boarding bridges; and installation. The Industrial Solutions segment is an international supplier in special and large-scale plant construction, as well as naval shipbuilding. The Materials Services segment distributes materials and provides complex technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors. The Steel Europe segment involves in the flat carbon steel activities such as materials solutions and finished parts. The Corporate segment refers to the head office; and the performance of processes in accounting, information technology, real estate and human resources, as well as special units for the m

Jardine Matheson Company Profile

Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd. is a diversified Asian-based group with unsurpassed experience in the region. It holds interests directly in Jardine Pacific (100%) and Jardine Motors (100%), while its 85%-held Group holding company, Jardine Strategic, holds interests in Hongkong Land (50%), Dairy Farm (78%), Mandarin Oriental (79%) and Jardine Cycle & Carriage (75%) (JC&C). JC&C in turn has a 50% shareholding in Astra. Jardine Strategic also has a 58% shareholding in Jardine Matheson. The Group companies operate in the fields of motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, health and beauty, home furnishings, engineering and construction, transport services, restaurants, luxury hotels, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, energy and agribusiness. The company was founded on April 9, 1984 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

