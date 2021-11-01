Financial Survey: Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) versus Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:VMM)

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:VMM) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

This table compares Goldman Sachs BDC and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Goldman Sachs BDC $172.96 million 11.16 $176.11 million $2.04 9.30 Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Goldman Sachs BDC has higher revenue and earnings than Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.8% of Goldman Sachs BDC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.4% of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Goldman Sachs BDC shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Goldman Sachs BDC and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Goldman Sachs BDC 85.41% 12.24% 5.86% Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Goldman Sachs BDC pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.5%. Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Goldman Sachs BDC pays out 88.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Volatility and Risk

Goldman Sachs BDC has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Goldman Sachs BDC and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Goldman Sachs BDC 0 0 0 0 N/A Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Goldman Sachs BDC beats Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc. The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, which include airport revenue bonds, city general obligation bonds, continuing care and retirement revenue bonds, corporate backed revenue bonds, escrowed to maturity bonds, higher education revenue bonds, hospital revenue bonds, multifamily housing revenue bonds, municipal lease revenue bonds, parking revenue bonds, political subdivision general obligation bonds, pre-refunded bonds, public power revenue bonds, school district general obligation bonds, single family housing revenue bonds, state general obligation bonds, tax increment and special assessment bonds, territorial general obligation bonds, and territorial revenue bonds. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Municipal Bond Index. The fund was previously known as Voyageur Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. was formed in 1992 and is domiciled in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.