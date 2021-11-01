FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSRX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSRX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, a growth of 45.3% from the September 30th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $970,000. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $11,919,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $9,911,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $11,883,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $243,000.

Get FinServ Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

FinServ Acquisition Corp. II stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.70. 2 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,830. FinServ Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $10.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.70.

Finserv Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the FinTech and financial services industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for FinServ Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinServ Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.