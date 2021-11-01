Firo Price Reaches $8.43 on Top Exchanges (FIRO)

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. One Firo coin can now be bought for $8.43 or 0.00013889 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Firo has a market cap of $105.14 million and approximately $4.74 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Firo has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

AC Milan Fan Token (ACM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00013996 BTC.

Tracer DAO (TCR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000714 BTC.

TecraCoin (TCR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002254 BTC.

GINCOIN (Global Interest Rate) (GIN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000139 BTC.

GINcoin (GIN) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Firo Profile

Firo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 12,427,855 coins and its circulating supply is 12,468,267 coins. Firo’s official website is zcoin.io . The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Firo

