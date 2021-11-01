First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.83.

FCF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

Shares of FCF stock opened at $15.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.03. First Commonwealth Financial has a fifty-two week low of $8.19 and a fifty-two week high of $15.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 32.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is currently 56.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $523,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 11,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 201,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 36,739 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $820,000. 68.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.