First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,335,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,668 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.43% of First Horizon worth $40,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,470,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,044,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,267 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 178.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,359,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,126,000 after purchasing an additional 9,211,541 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 7.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,838,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,018,000 after purchasing an additional 664,811 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,633,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,185,000 after purchasing an additional 101,817 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,821,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,162,000 after purchasing an additional 68,277 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FHN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group downgraded First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.30.

NYSE FHN opened at $16.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.46. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $19.45.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 30.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.18%.

First Horizon announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

