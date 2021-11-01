First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,511,229 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 764,944 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.55% of First Majestic Silver worth $102,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,772,402 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $439,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883,449 shares in the last quarter. Condire Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,035,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,421,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,777,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 175.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,581 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 191,591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AG opened at $12.67 on Monday. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $24.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.28.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The mining company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). First Majestic Silver had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $154.07 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

