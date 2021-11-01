First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Price Target Raised to C$32.50 at BMO Capital Markets

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its target price upped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$32.00 to C$32.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FQVLF. Raymond James decreased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised First Quantum Minerals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.85.

Shares of FQVLF stock traded up $1.09 on Monday, hitting $23.70. 25,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,686. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $29.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.78. The company has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 1.98.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

