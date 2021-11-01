First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 588,287 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,372 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $42,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 193.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 27.3% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $19,278,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on SSNC. Truist Securities increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.33.

SSNC opened at $79.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.40 and a 52 week high of $79.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.58.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.84%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

