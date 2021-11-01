First Trust Advisors LP Buys 24,048 Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,016 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,048 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.84% of AppFolio worth $41,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AppFolio by 4.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AppFolio by 7.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of AppFolio by 7.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in AppFolio by 7.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in AppFolio by 0.7% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 15,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 46.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

AppFolio stock opened at $131.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 1.05. AppFolio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.22 and a twelve month high of $186.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.75.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). AppFolio had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 43.04%. The business had revenue of $89.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.43 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that AppFolio, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AppFolio news, Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.63, for a total transaction of $43,620.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $974,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $304,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,151 shares of company stock valued at $1,115,911 in the last 90 days. 36.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

