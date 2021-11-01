First Trust Advisors LP Buys 38,033 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,033 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.08% of Ecolab worth $44,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,500,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,428,492,000 after buying an additional 201,746 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,743,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,424,409,000 after purchasing an additional 587,269 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,053,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,081,738,000 after buying an additional 311,153 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 6.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,876,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,004,410,000 after buying an additional 292,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,285,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $880,197,000 after buying an additional 68,539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ECL opened at $222.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $63.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $220.68 and its 200-day moving average is $218.25. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $181.25 and a one year high of $231.25.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho started coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.91.

In related news, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total value of $609,476.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,575.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $38,680,467.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 796,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,153,109.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 207,566 shares of company stock worth $46,356,841. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

