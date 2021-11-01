First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 80,423 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 400,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,423 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.22% of Xylem worth $48,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XYL. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Xylem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in Xylem by 247.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Xylem by 175.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Xylem by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Xylem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on XYL shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.70.

In related news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.84, for a total transaction of $704,074.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total transaction of $242,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 83,148 shares of company stock worth $10,726,554 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XYL opened at $130.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.97. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.58 and a 1 year high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.37%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

