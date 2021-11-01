First Trust Advisors LP Trims Stock Holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 923,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,698 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare were worth $46,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 2nd quarter worth $155,000. 89.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

TRHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.26 price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.81.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock opened at $27.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.13 and a 12-month high of $69.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.46 and a 200 day moving average of $38.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $82.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.49 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 30.27% and a negative return on equity of 34.79%. On average, analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 2,352 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total transaction of $89,564.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 166,419 shares in the company, valued at $6,337,235.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Profile

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.