First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) Short Interest Down 34.1% in October

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a drop of 34.1% from the September 30th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,571,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,911,000 after acquiring an additional 157,106 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 834,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,618,000 after acquiring an additional 108,725 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 617,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,343,000 after acquiring an additional 23,361 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 379,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,186,000 after acquiring an additional 76,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 294,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,969,000 after acquiring an additional 74,828 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FEP traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,275. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $31.40 and a one year high of $45.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.221 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

