Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FLS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Flowserve from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group upgraded Flowserve from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen upgraded Flowserve from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Flowserve from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.25.

Shares of FLS stock opened at $33.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.80. Flowserve has a 52 week low of $28.38 and a 52 week high of $44.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.77.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). Flowserve had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $866.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Flowserve will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 45.98%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Flowserve by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Flowserve by 4.1% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Flowserve by 4.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Flowserve by 0.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Flowserve by 3.7% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

