Fmr LLC Sells 486,136 Shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Fmr LLC decreased its position in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 486,136 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.26% of AZZ worth $3,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AZZ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in AZZ by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 8,163 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in AZZ by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 149,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,545,000 after buying an additional 29,396 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AZZ by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,603,000 after buying an additional 24,755 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in AZZ by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in AZZ by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 6,214 shares in the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZZ stock opened at $53.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. AZZ Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.29 and a 1 year high of $58.59. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.88.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. AZZ had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $216.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AZZ Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. AZZ’s payout ratio is presently 32.23%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.

