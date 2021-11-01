Fmr LLC Sells 58 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Fmr LLC lowered its position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $4,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RE. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Everest Re Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. 94.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everest Re Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $272.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Everest Re Group from $330.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.88.

RE stock opened at $261.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.65. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $193.62 and a 1 year high of $289.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $263.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.39.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 34.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.11%.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.