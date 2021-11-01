FOAM (FOAM) Price Tops $0.0648

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. During the last week, FOAM has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. One FOAM coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0648 or 0.00000106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FOAM has a market capitalization of $20.51 million and $8,812.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00051449 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.89 or 0.00223901 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00011939 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.88 or 0.00096316 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004414 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About FOAM

FOAM is a coin. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 316,571,950 coins. FOAM’s official message board is blog.foam.space . FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FOAM is www.foam.space

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion. “

