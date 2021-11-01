FormFactor, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.26 Per Share (NASDAQ:FORM)

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) – Research analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of FormFactor in a research report issued on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.24. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for FormFactor’s FY2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $189.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on FormFactor from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.57.

Shares of NASDAQ FORM opened at $39.78 on Monday. FormFactor has a 1-year low of $28.03 and a 1-year high of $52.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 1.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FORM. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 626.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in FormFactor by 51.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

