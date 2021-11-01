FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.67.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FORM shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of FormFactor from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson raised FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Get FormFactor alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM opened at $39.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.61. FormFactor has a 1 year low of $28.03 and a 1 year high of $52.39.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $189.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.51 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FormFactor will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,624,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $314,454,000 after purchasing an additional 27,584 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in FormFactor by 11.9% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,742,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $304,137,000 after acquiring an additional 718,104 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in FormFactor by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,392,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,248,000 after acquiring an additional 67,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in FormFactor by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,061,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,168,000 after acquiring an additional 44,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in FormFactor by 5.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,392,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,797,000 after acquiring an additional 67,586 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.