Fortive (NYSE:FTV) PT Raised to $77.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

FTV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research raised Fortive from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fortive from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.09.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $75.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive has a 52 week low of $60.88 and a 52 week high of $76.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.21.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 31.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortive will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is 13.40%.

In other news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total transaction of $261,578.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,366.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Fortive by 105.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Fortive by 61.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in Fortive by 29.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Fortive in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Fortive in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

