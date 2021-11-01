FortKnoxster (FKX) Market Capitalization Hits $26.66 Million

FortKnoxster (CURRENCY:FKX) traded up 17.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. FortKnoxster has a total market capitalization of $26.66 million and $5.64 million worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FortKnoxster coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000294 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FortKnoxster has traded 28.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00050953 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.74 or 0.00221228 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00011903 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.27 or 0.00095679 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004481 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About FortKnoxster

FortKnoxster is a coin. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2018. FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,077,343 coins. FortKnoxster’s official Twitter account is @FortKnoxster . The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster . The official website for FortKnoxster is fortknoxster.com . FortKnoxster’s official message board is medium.com/fortknoxster

According to CryptoCompare, “The FortKnoxster platform is an end-to-end encryption system leveraging on the Blockchain technology to establish secure and trusted communication links between its users. All files and communications are encrypted in the senders’ browser before they are sent to the servers. The decryption of data is only possible in the browser of the intended recipients. All communications and data are encrypted 24/7 on all devices. “

FortKnoxster Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FortKnoxster directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FortKnoxster should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FortKnoxster using one of the exchanges listed above.

