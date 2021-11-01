Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) PT Raised to $32.00

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of NYSE:FCPT opened at $29.00 on Thursday. Four Corners Property Trust has a 52-week low of $24.97 and a 52-week high of $30.42. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $50.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.81 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 42.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 88.19%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 472.7% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 43,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 35,955 shares during the last quarter. B&I Capital AG boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. B&I Capital AG now owns 455,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,472,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $1,271,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 119,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 36,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 865,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,897,000 after purchasing an additional 109,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

About Four Corners Property Trust

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

