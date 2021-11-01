Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) CFO Sells $258,270.00 in Stock

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) CFO John J. Haines sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.09, for a total value of $258,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John J. Haines also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 4th, John J. Haines sold 3,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.60, for a total value of $244,800.00.

FELE stock traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $87.86. 3,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,757. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 0.99. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.03 and a 1-year high of $89.27.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,508,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $605,355,000 after buying an additional 218,270 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,675,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,900,000 after buying an additional 61,713 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 9.2% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,578,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,577,000 after buying an additional 218,169 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,280,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,881,000 after buying an additional 81,480 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 18.6% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 777,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,694,000 after buying an additional 121,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

