Frax (FRAX) Price Down 0.9% Over Last 7 Days

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 1st. One Frax coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00001634 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax has a market capitalization of $618.12 million and $16.18 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Frax has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Frax alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.29 or 0.00080936 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.17 or 0.00075807 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.92 or 0.00104961 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,862.63 or 0.99939159 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,276.33 or 0.07021925 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00022718 BTC.

Frax Profile

Frax was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 621,324,683 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Frax Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Frax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.