Freicoin (FRC) Market Cap Reaches $499,743.93

Freicoin (CURRENCY:FRC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. Over the last seven days, Freicoin has traded down 33.8% against the dollar. One Freicoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Freicoin has a total market cap of $499,743.93 and $117.00 worth of Freicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000166 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Freicoin Coin Profile

Freicoin (FRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Freicoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,502,113 coins. Freicoin’s official Twitter account is @Freicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Freicoin is freicoinalliance.com . The official website for Freicoin is freico.in . The Reddit community for Freicoin is https://reddit.com/r/freicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FireRoosterCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm. The coin was made for the Chinese community and its name is based in the Chinese culture, in which Fire Roosters are Hardworking, resourceful, courageous and talented. “

Buying and Selling Freicoin

