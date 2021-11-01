FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Shares Gap Up to $7.99

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.99, but opened at $8.32. FuelCell Energy shares last traded at $8.69, with a volume of 245,929 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FCEL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. B. Riley decreased their price target on FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FuelCell Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 13.36 and a quick ratio of 11.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -26.61 and a beta of 4.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.45.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $26.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.63 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 18.08% and a negative net margin of 131.77%. FuelCell Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in FuelCell Energy by 161.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,118,870 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after purchasing an additional 690,832 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in FuelCell Energy by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 112,097 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 18,608 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in FuelCell Energy by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,768,006 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,828,000 after purchasing an additional 882,353 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in FuelCell Energy by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 34,909 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $589,000. 40.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

