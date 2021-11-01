Fundamenta (FMTA) Reaches Market Cap of $354,923.85

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. Fundamenta has a market capitalization of $354,923.85 and approximately $100.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Fundamenta has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Fundamenta coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000582 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.57 or 0.00081207 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.73 or 0.00074923 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.88 or 0.00103013 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,067.34 or 1.00051173 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,320.09 or 0.07077919 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00022822 BTC.

Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,433,562 coins and its circulating supply is 998,533 coins. Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fundamenta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

