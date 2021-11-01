Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Funko, Inc. is a pop culture consumer products company. It offers figures, plush, apparel, toys, vinyl, bags, wallets, homewares and accessories under Mystery Minis, Dorbz., Pint Size Heroes., Rock Candy., Galactic or Hero Plushies., SuperCute., MyMoji. and Loungefly brands. The company sells its products through specialty retailers, mass-market retailers and e-commerce sites. Funko, Inc. is headquartered in Everett, Washington. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Funko from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Funko from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Funko from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Funko presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.72.

FNKO opened at $16.39 on Friday. Funko has a fifty-two week low of $5.99 and a fifty-two week high of $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.40.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.29. Funko had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $236.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.77 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Funko will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Funko news, CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 1,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $29,857.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 43,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $881,596.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 476,508 shares of company stock valued at $9,640,969. 14.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Funko in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Funko by 763.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Funko during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Funko by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Funko by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

