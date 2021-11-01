FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:ICE)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Intercontinental Exchange in a report issued on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $5.06 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.98. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.29 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.66 EPS.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ICE. Citigroup boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.36.

NYSE:ICE opened at $138.46 on Monday. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1 year low of $93.36 and a 1 year high of $138.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $77.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

In related news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total transaction of $240,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $12,760,600.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,795 shares of company stock valued at $14,341,050 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

