FY2021 Earnings Estimate for North American Construction Group Ltd. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:NOA)

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) – Equities researchers at Raymond James boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for North American Construction Group in a research report issued on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James analyst B. Fast now forecasts that the company will earn $1.85 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.60. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for North American Construction Group’s FY2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. ATB Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.38.

Shares of NOA stock opened at C$21.30 on Monday. North American Construction Group has a 1 year low of C$10.05 and a 1 year high of C$22.00. The firm has a market cap of C$605.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$18.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.37, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is currently 12.65%.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.