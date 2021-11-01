FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:AYA)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA) – Analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Aya Gold & Silver in a report released on Thursday, October 28th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.12. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.25 price objective on the stock.

AYA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$13.25 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Cormark increased their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Aya Gold & Silver stock opened at C$9.22 on Monday. Aya Gold & Silver has a 1-year low of C$2.76 and a 1-year high of C$11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.53 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.63. The company has a market cap of C$958.00 million and a PE ratio of -768.33.

In other Aya Gold & Silver news, Senior Officer Ugo Landry-Tolszczuk sold 10,000 shares of Aya Gold & Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.82, for a total value of C$88,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,675,800.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

