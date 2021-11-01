FY2021 EPS Estimates for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Increased by Analyst

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of CoStar Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Cortellacci now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.95 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.94. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CoStar Group’s FY2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $499.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.97 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 12.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist raised their target price on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stephens began coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.86.

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $86.05 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.87. CoStar Group has a one year low of $74.31 and a one year high of $101.05. The company has a current ratio of 12.18, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.86.

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $528,343.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 930.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,681,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,617,667,000 after buying an additional 39,443,646 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 896.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,639,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,868,871,000 after buying an additional 31,163,246 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 748.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,891,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,144,369,000 after buying an additional 22,839,557 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 868.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 18,793,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,556,458,000 after buying an additional 16,853,001 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 1,489.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,169,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,256,306,000 after buying an additional 14,214,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

