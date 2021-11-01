FY2021 EPS Estimates for LKQ Co. Raised by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:LKQ)

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) – Truist Securiti boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of LKQ in a report issued on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $3.83 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.65. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for LKQ’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

LKQ has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist increased their price objective on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on LKQ to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LKQ presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $55.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.42 and a 200-day moving average of $50.41. LKQ has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $57.33. The company has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.16. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in LKQ during the third quarter valued at $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in LKQ during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $91,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

LKQ announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to buy up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

