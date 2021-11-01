FY2021 EPS Estimates for North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Raised by Analyst

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of North American Construction Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.32. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for North American Construction Group’s FY2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 18.72%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NOA. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 target price on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, North American Construction Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.56.

Shares of NOA opened at $17.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. North American Construction Group has a one year low of $7.54 and a one year high of $17.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.48.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in North American Construction Group by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 530,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 85,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 7,108 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 249,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 143,610 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $714,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.98% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.08%.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

