FY2021 EPS Estimates for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Lowered by Analyst

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) – Truist Securiti lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Owens Corning in a report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the construction company will earn $8.61 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $8.85. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Owens Corning’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OC. Zacks Investment Research cut Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.15.

Owens Corning stock opened at $93.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.91. Owens Corning has a one year low of $64.63 and a one year high of $109.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.75 and a 200 day moving average of $96.07.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 11.85%. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 88.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 294 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 3,875.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Owens Corning during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 91.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

