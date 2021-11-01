FY2021 EPS Estimates for Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Lifted by Analyst

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) – Analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Sleep Number in a report released on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $7.27 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.12. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Sleep Number’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.16 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.80.

Sleep Number stock opened at $88.34 on Monday. Sleep Number has a twelve month low of $60.08 and a twelve month high of $151.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.93.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.90 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 75.84% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Sleep Number during the third quarter worth about $963,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Sleep Number by 62.6% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Sleep Number during the third quarter worth about $237,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Sleep Number by 14.9% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Sleep Number by 25.2% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

