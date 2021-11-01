FY2022 EPS Estimates for The Coca-Cola Company Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:KO)

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.36 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.33. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Coca-Cola’s FY2023 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

The Coca-Cola stock opened at $56.37 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.52. The Coca-Cola has a one year low of $47.37 and a one year high of $57.56.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at $517,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 77.6% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.4% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,626,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,731,000 after acquiring an additional 53,675 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at $478,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $378,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 176,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,086,093.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,026,343.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.