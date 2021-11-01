GamerCoin (GHX) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $20.19 Million

GamerCoin (CURRENCY:GHX) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. GamerCoin has a market cap of $49.25 million and approximately $20.19 million worth of GamerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GamerCoin has traded 68.5% higher against the US dollar. One GamerCoin coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000245 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GamerCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.29 or 0.00080936 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.17 or 0.00075807 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.92 or 0.00104961 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,862.63 or 0.99939159 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,276.33 or 0.07021925 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00022718 BTC.

GamerCoin Profile

GamerCoin’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,542,854 coins. GamerCoin’s official Twitter account is @GamerHashCom

GamerCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GamerCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GamerCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GamerCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GamerCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GamerCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.