Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Trading Up 10.5%

Shares of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) were up 10.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.28 and last traded at $3.25. Approximately 34,950 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 11,315,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.94.

A number of analysts have commented on GOTU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $2.60 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Gaotu Techedu in a report on Monday, July 26th. CLSA downgraded shares of Gaotu Techedu from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $2.70 in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Gaotu Techedu in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $8.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $802.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of -1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.94.

Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses.

