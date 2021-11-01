GBT Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTCH) Short Interest Up 54.7% in October

GBT Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTCH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,200 shares, an increase of 54.7% from the September 30th total of 66,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,682,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of GBT Technologies stock remained flat at $$0.25 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 197,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,120,255. GBT Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.46.

GBT Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.

GBT Technologies, Inc is a top-notch BPO development company. The firm engages in the consumer heuristic technology platform that connects consumers with the products. It offers prepaid cellular phone minutes for both domestic and international carriers. GBT Technologies also offers cellular activation to create additional users on those networks and provides check processing, verification and recovery solutions for small to medium sized businesses.

