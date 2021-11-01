GCP Applied Technologies (GCP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect GCP Applied Technologies to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $253.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect GCP Applied Technologies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:GCP opened at $22.61 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.69. GCP Applied Technologies has a 52 week low of $21.40 and a 52 week high of $27.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GCP Applied Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GCP Applied Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,645 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of GCP Applied Technologies worth $6,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 70.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc engages in the provision of construction products and technologies that include admixtures and additives. It operates through Specialty Construction Chemicals, and Specialty Building Materials segments. The Specialty Construction Chemicals segment manufactures and markets concrete admixtures and cement additives, and supplies in-transit monitoring systems for concrete producers.

