GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$61.17.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GDI shares. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other GDI Integrated Facility Services news, Senior Officer Jocelyn Trottier sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.90, for a total transaction of C$142,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,564,750. Also, Senior Officer Stéphane Lavigne sold 26,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.23, for a total transaction of C$1,543,393.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,034 shares in the company, valued at C$3,893,912.38.

TSE:GDI traded down C$0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$51.76. 3,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,612. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$55.83. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a fifty-two week low of C$34.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$60.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.26.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$372.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$384.28 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GDI Integrated Facility Services will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

