General Motors Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share (NYSE:GM)

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for General Motors in a report released on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now anticipates that the auto manufacturer will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.13. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for General Motors’ FY2023 earnings at $6.63 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.03 EPS.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GM. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.80.

Shares of GM opened at $54.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. General Motors has a 1-year low of $33.96 and a 1-year high of $64.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 73.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,135,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $697,315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119,027 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 17.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,827,503 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,942,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993,550 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,268,186 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,642,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023,775 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,237,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 31.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,732,480 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $674,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820,610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

