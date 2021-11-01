Genesis Shards Market Capitalization Achieves $3.76 Million (GS)

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 1st. One Genesis Shards coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000512 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Genesis Shards has traded up 52.3% against the U.S. dollar. Genesis Shards has a total market capitalization of $3.76 million and approximately $227,240.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001643 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.98 or 0.00080418 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.98 or 0.00075487 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.12 or 0.00106914 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,959.17 or 1.00077348 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,282.55 or 0.07030704 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00022744 BTC.

About Genesis Shards

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Buying and Selling Genesis Shards

