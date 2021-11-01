Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 17,775 Shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 567,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,775 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Shyft Group were worth $21,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. abrdn plc raised its holdings in The Shyft Group by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,242,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,626 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,745,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,305,000 after purchasing an additional 50,031 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 40.4% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 332,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,424,000 after purchasing an additional 95,555 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 14.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 325,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,173,000 after purchasing an additional 41,703 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 253,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,419,000 after purchasing an additional 11,970 shares during the period. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 20,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $812,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $630,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 386,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,262,962.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $2,645,750 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SHYF. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of The Shyft Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd.

NASDAQ SHYF opened at $41.21 on Monday. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.01 and a 1 year high of $45.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.22.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $243.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.90 million. Equities research analysts predict that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.47%.

The Shyft Group Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

